Court preps for dozens of couples to say 'I do' on Valentine's Day
Casey Torres
February 08, 2019 06:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is gearing up for their annual Valentine’s Day weddings.
Judge Frank Sedillo has been performing the nuptials for more than 15 years as a volunteer. He expects this year to have a great turnout.
The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Judge Sedillo said they will wait for couples to be married past that time if necessary. Metro Court judges will be volunteering to marry couples at any four courtrooms on the 9th floor for free.
Sedillo said couples need to bring in their wedding license and witnesses before tying the knot.
So far, 80 couples have signed up, but Sedillo expects more than 100 to show up on Valentine’s Day.
There will be a photographer on hand and the court will provide a copy of the ceremony and a commemorative wedding certificate.
