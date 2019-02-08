Court preps for dozens of couples to say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

Judge Sedillo said they will wait for couples to be married past that time if necessary. Metro Court judges will be volunteering to marry couples at any four courtrooms on the 9th floor for free.

Sedillo said couples need to bring in their wedding license and witnesses before tying the knot.

So far, 80 couples have signed up, but Sedillo expects more than 100 to show up on Valentine’s Day.

There will be a photographer on hand and the court will provide a copy of the ceremony and a commemorative wedding certificate.