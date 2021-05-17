Bernalillo County DA Torrez announces run for state attorney general

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 17, 2021 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced his run for state attorney general Monday morning.
“New Mexico deserves a bold and fearless attorney general to take on violent crime, protect our most vulnerable residents, and fight for sorely needed reforms across the criminal justice system,” Torrez said in a release. “I work every day to keep New Mexico families safe, but the job is never done, and I’m ready to take on these tough fights in every corner of our state.”
Torrez will be running against fellow Democrat and current state auditor Brian Colón. Right now, Hector Balderas is wrapping up his second term as attorney general.
Torrez was born and raised in New Mexico. He previously served as a federal prosecutor and senior advisor in President Barack Obama's Department of Justice, where he focused on border violence, drug cartels, and reducing violent crime and domestic abuse in Indian Country.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company