Bernalillo County district attorney files petition against Facebook

"The latest communications we've had with Facebook center around the fact that they no longer hold the account information that we're asking for and they deleted this information," Torrez said. "We find it hard to believe that a trillion-dollar tech company would be in a position such as they would delete this information and be unable to recover it."

The district attorney filed a petition Monday in a court in San Mateo County, California. He's hoping the judge there will give a ruling that will force Facebook to comply with the subpoena. Torrez expects to make his case in a California court in three to fourth months.

KOB 4 reached out to Facebook about this petition. The social media giant provided the following statement:

"We preserve account information in response to a request from law enforcement and will provide it, in accordance with applicable law and our terms, when we receive valid legal process. When we preserve data we do so for a period of time, which can be extended at the request of law enforcement."

According to Facebook's law enforcement policy, they preserve data requested by law enforcement for 90 days.