Bernalillo County district attorney weighs in on Rittenhouse verdict

"One of the things that is concerning to me is that individual who will look at this and think this kind of self-appointed vigilante activity is somehow acceptable," Torrez said. "It isn't, and it's something that we have to be mindful of."

Armed milita groups have clashed with other protesters here in Albuquerque. Back in the summer of 2020, one protester was shot in Old Town. The suspected shooter, Steven Baca, was surrounded by the New Mexico Civil Guard at that protest – a group the district attorney has been trying to stop. Baca is awaiting trial.

"We are actively preparing the case for trial and will have an opportunity to present early next year," Torrez said.

Spencer Schacht: Are you worried the Rittenhouse case will impact the jury for the Baca case?

Raúl Torrez: There are certain similarities and would imagine some of the lame legal arguments will be made, certainly by the defense – but there are certain factual differences that will probably lead to different rulings by the court and different evidence presented to the jury.