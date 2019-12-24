Bernalillo County emergency dispatchers expect to answer 400 calls on Christmas

That's why, there are at least six dispatchers working Christmas. However, they're expecting to answer at least 400 calls on the holiday.

"The majority of us are here for 16 hours at a time. We go home. We spend a couple of minutes with our families, we sleep four hours, and we come back for another 16," Carnes said.

They can be on the phone for as little as a minute to almost an hour. Every call is different. Some of them are life or death.

"Our worst calls are those that don't end so well. You have people actually dying on the phone, and you're the last person they talk to," Carnes said.

"There's some that you're never going to forget. You're always going to remember that voice, that situation," said shift supervisor, April Tegeda.

They say it's not a job for everyone. The training isn't easy.

“We have a wash out rate of the Navy Seals. It’s really that tough to learn the job," said Carnes.

But for the few that can tough it out, they will stay on the line even during the holidays.

"We love our job. We want to help. we want to be there on the other end when someone needs something. We sacrifice our time with our families to help others," said Tegeda.

The department could use some help. You can click here to find out what you need to become a dispatcher.