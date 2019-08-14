Bernalillo County expands their LEAD program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Bernalillo County is expanding a program that helps low-level offenders get back on their feet. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) is one of 19 programs created by the county to address behavioral health.
LEAD is a pre-booking diversion program that works by referring offenders to housing and substance abuse programs rather than arresting them. The goal is to break the cycle of crime.
Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller said the program is a collaborative effort that will also benefit the community as a whole.
“The program saves tax payers a whole lot of money, primarily because it’s much much cheaper than that long track through the criminal justice system or the emergency room,” Mayor Keller said.
