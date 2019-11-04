Bernalillo County Fire Department seeks accreditation

BCFD reached out to the community for feedback on what the department can work on.

“It’s pretty obvious that the public is gonna be really focused on our response to emergencies and how timely that response is,” he said.

The department is still working to put together all the public’s input. Once they do, Lardy said they will come up with a plan on how they can meet the public’s need.

It could take at least 18 months before the department is accredited. Lardy said it’s too early to know how much it will cost to be accredited, but he did say about $60,000 could go into facilitating their goal.

"Our hope is that those fees are offset by the savings that we get in the increase of efficiency in the way that we deploy our resources,” he explained.

If they are accredited, BCFD will have to meet ongoing requirements to continue improving their services to their community. Other fire crews from departments across the country will also be visiting to check out BCFD’s improvements.

"It really speaks to accountability to the public for the service that we provide and making sure that we're doing the best that we can for the public,” said Lardy.

The Deputy Chief said the Los Alamos Fire Department is the only department in New Mexico that has been accredited so far.