Bernalillo County Fire Department shares fireplace safety tips

Casey Torres
Created: December 19, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With winter officially starting Saturday and Christmas next week, the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) wants to remind homeowners about chimney safety.
"We do get a lot more calls during this time of year because of the weather and spirit of Christmas and everyone just wants to be warm and cozy,” said Marcelino Martinez with BCFD.
Martinez said it’s important to have chimneys inspected by a professional before lighting a fire.
People should also check to see if there is anything blocking the damper outside like a bird’s nest. Martinez said a lot of their calls deal with smoke filling up a home. After they check it out, they realize the flue was closed.
Chimney fires aren’t the only danger. Martinez said there’s a risk of getting carbon monoxide poisoning.
"Sometimes if you do go to sleep, when there is a high amount of carbon monoxide, you can wake up feeling sick," he said. "And sometimes people don't actually wake up. They die from it."
Some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:
Since the gas is odorless and tasteless, the fire department recommends setting up a carbon monoxide detector. It’s simple and could save a life.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company