Bernalillo County Fire Department shares fireplace safety tips

Chimney fires aren’t the only danger. Martinez said there’s a risk of getting carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Sometimes if you do go to sleep, when there is a high amount of carbon monoxide, you can wake up feeling sick," he said. "And sometimes people don't actually wake up. They die from it."

Some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:

headaches

dizziness

nausea

vomiting

Since the gas is odorless and tasteless, the fire department recommends setting up a carbon monoxide detector. It’s simple and could save a life.