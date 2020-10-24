Bernalillo County Fire Department takes Fire Prevention Week virtual

Normally, BCFD would be spending October teaching children about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week, but those activities and field trips were canceled due to COVID-19.

“This is one of those things that we wanted to try to get across is make sure that while kids are in the home more often now because of COVID, that they are equipped with these tools in order to maintain those safety standards, Ruiz said. “Maybe they see something that's out of place. Our videos can show them what exactly what they need to do when something like that happens.”