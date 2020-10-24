Bernalillo County Fire Department takes Fire Prevention Week virtual

Joy Wang
Updated: October 24, 2020 07:02 PM
Created: October 24, 2020 05:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Fire Department is changing up the way they discuss fire safety this month by creating a series of online videos.
“Anywhere from fire safety in the kitchen, what to do, what not to do, what smoke alarms are,” said Janessa Ruiz, a spokesperson for BCFD.
Normally, BCFD would be spending October teaching children about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week, but those activities and field trips were canceled due to COVID-19.
“This is one of those things that we wanted to try to get across is make sure that while kids are in the home more often now because of COVID, that they are equipped with these tools in order to maintain those safety standards, Ruiz said. “Maybe they see something that's out of place. Our videos can show them what exactly what they need to do when something like that happens.”
Some of the topics discussed in the videos include how to create an exit plan in case of a fire and how to properly contact 911.
All the videos are posted to BCFD’s Facebook page and can be viewed by clicking here.
For more information about fire prevention, click here.
