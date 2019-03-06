Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds people about potential hazards of open fires
Joy Wang
March 06, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Fire Department is has responded to four small brush fires in the past two weeks.
Now, the department wants to remind people about the dangers of burning items, like weeds or branches, in their yard.
County regulations state that residents can only burn piles of weeds that are no larger than 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet high.
Those piles also have to be at least 50 feet away from all structures before they can be burned.
People who are caught violating the regulations could face fines or jail time.
For more information about the topic, contact the Open Burn Advisory Line at (505) 468-7200 or click here.
Updated: March 06, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: March 06, 2019 09:09 PM
