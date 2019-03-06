Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds people about potential hazards of open fires | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds people about potential hazards of open fires

Joy Wang
March 06, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Fire Department is has responded to four small brush fires in the past two weeks.

Advertisement

Now, the department wants to remind people about the dangers of burning items, like weeds or branches, in their yard.

County regulations state that residents can only burn piles of weeds that are no larger than 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet high.

Those piles also have to be at least 50 feet away from all structures before they can be burned.

People who are caught violating the regulations could face fines or jail time.

For more information about the topic, contact the Open Burn Advisory Line at (505) 468-7200 or click here.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 06, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: March 06, 2019 09:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
Person shot in SW Albuquerque
Person shot in SW Albuquerque
Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
Bill calls for changes to treatment, reporting for drug-exposed babies
Bill calls for changes to treatment, reporting for drug-exposed babies
Advertisement




Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds people about potential hazards of open fires
Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds people about potential hazards of open fires
Bill calls for changes to treatment, reporting for drug-exposed babies
Bill calls for changes to treatment, reporting for drug-exposed babies
Person shot in SW Albuquerque
Person shot in SW Albuquerque
Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday