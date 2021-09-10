BCFD, AFR to honor memory of first responders lost on 9/11

Joy Wang
Updated: September 10, 2021 11:33 AM
Created: September 10, 2021 11:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Saturday marks the 20th year commemoration of 9/11 and many memorials will take place across the country to mark the date, including in Bernalillo County.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department will host their second annual Fallen Heroes Memorial at Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, at 415 Silver Ave. SW.
343 sets of gear will be laid out across Alvarado Square to remember the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11. Chaplains and the Honor Guard will be at the ceremony.
"For us to be able to do an event like this 20 years later calls back to that idiom that was established, 'Never forget.'" Janessa Ruiz, of BCFD, said. "I think that's the important thing that we're trying to put across, right? These events were tragic and a lot of stuff has changed, in fact, the way that fire operations are approached and have changed since then. That's something that really speaks true to someone who works in a department and loves what they do."
Albuquerque firefighters and other local first responders will also be participating in an annual stair climb at Third and Tijeras. The firefighters will go up and down 22 flights of stairs five times – totalling to be the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
"A lot of the rookie firefighters that have come in, we sort of passed that torch," Tom Ruiz, of AFR, said. "I've been in the fire department now for 18 years and so I think it's important incredibly important for us to continue this climb to help remember. For those younger firefighters, it helps show them what what it's like so that we they never forget."
The Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony is open to the public. The ceremony starts at 6:46 a.m. and ends at 12:29 p.m.
The stair climb is not open to the public but members of the public can cheer on the firefighters outside the building.
Chris Ramirez will also have coverage from New York City.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company