BCFD, AFR to honor memory of first responders lost on 9/11

Albuquerque firefighters and other local first responders will also be participating in an annual stair climb at Third and Tijeras. The firefighters will go up and down 22 flights of stairs five times – totalling to be the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.



"A lot of the rookie firefighters that have come in, we sort of passed that torch," Tom Ruiz, of AFR, said. "I've been in the fire department now for 18 years and so I think it's important incredibly important for us to continue this climb to help remember. For those younger firefighters, it helps show them what what it's like so that we they never forget."

The Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony is open to the public. The ceremony starts at 6:46 a.m. and ends at 12:29 p.m.

The stair climb is not open to the public but members of the public can cheer on the firefighters outside the building.

Chris Ramirez will also have coverage from New York City.