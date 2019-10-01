Bernalillo County gives grants to organizations to help lower suicide rates

Last week that included one APS student.

In 2017, 46 people between the ages of 10 and 19 committed suicide. That is more than double the number of suicides compared to the 21 people in 2016 and 28 people in 2015.

"This money is a wonderful opportunity for APS. We've been looking for grants to help boost suicide prevention,” said Dr. Kris Meurer, Executive Director of APS Family & Community Support.

Last week, APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy sent a letter to KOB 4 about the increase in student suicides.

“There has been a greater number of students who have died by suicide in some communities than others. We don’t know why this is happening, but we know it can’t continue."

APS officials said they will use the money from the grant to train more councilors and teach students what to be on the lookout for when they hear other students talking about suicide.

"And then know what to do with it and not just say 'Oh, my friends are thinking about killing themselves.' No, it's really going to be that they know what to do with it, how to get them help, where to take them. We're not asking youth to actually be the person to help them, but to know what to do with it," Meurer said.

