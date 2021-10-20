Bernalillo County headquarters prepares to reopen following vandalism

"The glass got into a lot of areas that had to be checked out like the HVAC system, the mechanical workings of the elevator,” Bland said. “So glass had to be cleaned out of those areas, and then of course, we had to clean up glass from the floor as well.”

Bland added that heating and cooling technicians need to clean out one HVAC unit before the building reopens. She also said there was extensive damage to the customer service area, so the county still has to order new equipment and flooring materials.

"We've roped off that area and put up a couple of temporary check-in centers for customers when they come in,” she said.

When the county does reopen its doors at 8 a.m. Thursday, Bland said they are expecting to be busy.

"We may have a really long line of couples wanting to come in and get their marriage licenses, because, in terms of impact, when the building was closed, couples looking to get married really could not apply for their marriage license, because by law, you have to come in to do that,” she said.

County officials also want to point out, the Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square building just opened over the summer and is still new. Bland said things were running smoothly until the vandalism occurred.

"It was a bit of a setback,” she said. “We had to deal with it. We've dealt with it and we're ready to open again."