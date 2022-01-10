Bernalillo County headquarters reopen Monday for limited operations

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 10, 2022 09:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County headquarters at Alvarado Square reopened Monday morning for limited operations following a ransomware attack.
County employees are on-hand at the headquarters to answer questions from customers and conduct limited operations as the county recovers from a cyberattack discovered Wednesday morning.
Most other county buildings will remain closed and employees will continue working remotely. Anyone needing help from a county department is asked to contact the office before visiting any county facility, by reaching them at 505-468-7777.
Emergency and public safety are still in full operation. No visitation will be taking place at MDC but intake and release of inmates will be continuing operations.
The Clerk's Office, however, has no access to the systems and legal filings for marriage licenses, real estate transactions and voter registrations. The Treasurer's Office is also accepting taxes online, through county drop boxes and at any Rio Grande Credit Union branch.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company