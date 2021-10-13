Bernalillo County headquarters to remain closed through Friday | KOB 4
Bernalillo County headquarters to remain closed through Friday

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 13, 2021 01:14 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – County headquarters will be closed Thursday and Friday as crews continue to make repairs after a Monday vandalism incident.

Crews will board up windows and clean up broken glass from a Monday morning gunshot vandalism incident. The broken windows will be removed, secured and boarded up while crews will clean up broken glass on the first floor lobby and second floor customer service area. 

County headquarters will reopen Monday if the clean-up is completed Sunday. 

The windows will be replaced in 3-to-4 months. The county is in the process of assessing the damage after the weekend cleanup. 

BCSO arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism incident. 


