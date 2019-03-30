Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens | KOB 4
Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens

Kai Porter
March 30, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County teamed up with the ABC Community School Partnership and Workforce Solutions to host a summer job fair for teens.

"We have a partner here as well who is doing resume building, how to talk one-on-one in interviews, dress for success..." said Jake Mirabal, the Bernalillo County community programs specialist.

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, and even the Metropolitan Detention Center all have positions available for teens during the summer.

"It's really cool that there's so many different opportunities that you can do and there's so many different positions available," said 16-year-old Adelle Adams, who is looking for a summer job.

The job fair was held at the Westside Community Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kai Porter


Updated: March 30, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: March 30, 2019 04:29 PM

