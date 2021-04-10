Bernalillo County launches El Camino Real Trade Fair series

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County launched a series of virtual events focused on the El Camino Real this weekend.
The El Camino Real Trade Fair series kicked off Friday, April 9 and will feature cooking videos, musical performances, storytelling and demonstrations all along the El Camino Real.
COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event last year, but this year they said it will be extra special.
"What's really cool about it being a virtual event is it's more than taking a real event and putting it on Facebook virtually. We're taking people to places we'd never be able to take them to in real person," said Catherine Lopez, marketing coordinator with Bernalillo County.
The videos will premiere Friday evenings and Saturday mornings for the next three weeks.
