Bernalillo County launches series of genealogy tracing workshops

Updated: February 08, 2021 06:51 PM
Created: February 08, 2021 01:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many families in New Mexico can trace their roots back centuries and now with the advent of at-home DNA tests and online resources, it's even easier to find out a family's history.
"We want to continue to show folks what's out there, give them the building blocks and continue on this research," said Veronica Cordona, a community program specialist with Bernalillo County.
The county is offering a series of courses to help the community dig deeper into their family trees.
"We're working with four accomplished genealogists from the Albuquerque Genealogical Society," Cordona said.
The county offered a genealogy course last year and it was so popular, they are adding more classes this time — like the science of DNA and how it's used to solve crimes.
"Maybe young folks in the family want to start or expand on their genealogy or take it over for a parent or a grandparent, maybe that's something that can be passed on," Cordona said.
To register for the courses, click here.
