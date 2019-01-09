Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat

Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat

Marian Camacho
January 09, 2019 11:19 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Commission is looking for someone to represent District 16 in the New Mexico Senate.

Advertisement

Cisco McSorley, the senator who represented District 16, resigned yesterday prompting the search.

Applicants have until Friday to send letters of interest to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office. The Bernalillo County Commission will then choose a replacement during a special meeting Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 25-years-old and live in Senate District 16.

Letters of interest should be sent to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attn: Julie Morgas Baca, One Civic Plaza NW, Suite 10111, Albuquerque, N.M. 87102.

Letters may also be emailed to manager@bernco.gov.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 09, 2019 11:19 AM
Created: January 09, 2019 11:18 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Police: Suspicious person had an Airsoft gun
Police: Suspicious person had an Airsoft gun
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Family searches for missing paintings
Family searches for missing paintings
Advertisement




Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Police: Suspicious person had an Airsoft gun
Police: Suspicious person had an Airsoft gun
Authorities seek answers on whereabouts of missing Albuquerque man
Authorities seek answers on whereabouts of missing Albuquerque man
Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat
Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat
Family searches for missing paintings
Family searches for missing paintings