Bernalillo County looking to fill State Senate District 16 seat
Marian Camacho
January 09, 2019 11:19 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Commission is looking for someone to represent District 16 in the New Mexico Senate.
Cisco McSorley, the senator who represented District 16, resigned yesterday prompting the search.
Applicants have until Friday to send letters of interest to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office. The Bernalillo County Commission will then choose a replacement during a special meeting Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 25-years-old and live in Senate District 16.
Letters of interest should be sent to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attn: Julie Morgas Baca, One Civic Plaza NW, Suite 10111, Albuquerque, N.M. 87102.
Letters may also be emailed to manager@bernco.gov.
