County to open a mental health-focused drop-in center
Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 12:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County is announcing the opening of its first ever mental health-focused drop-in center for teenagers and young adults.
The program, dubbed Youth BLAST, or Building Lives Around Self Truth, will provide services that will focus on developing community and a safe, inclusive space for young people.
14 nonprofits collaborated with local a local charter school, Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Initiative and the City of Albuquerque to open the center.
“Our city’s teens and youth are extremely vulnerable if they don’t have a safe place to live or even to just spend time when they are out of school and no one is home,” said Steve Johnson New Day Youth and Family Services’ Executive Director. “Plus, Albuquerque has a large number of young people who are not enrolled in school and are not working. We are very interested in connecting with them. And we want to minimize any barriers, so -no paperwork or referrals to enter.”
Youth BLAST will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Tapia Community Center at Wells Park on 500 Mountain Rd. NW.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 14, 2019 12:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved