County to open a mental health-focused drop-in center

“Our city’s teens and youth are extremely vulnerable if they don’t have a safe place to live or even to just spend time when they are out of school and no one is home,” said Steve Johnson New Day Youth and Family Services’ Executive Director. “Plus, Albuquerque has a large number of young people who are not enrolled in school and are not working. We are very interested in connecting with them. And we want to minimize any barriers, so -no paperwork or referrals to enter.”

Youth BLAST will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Tapia Community Center at Wells Park on 500 Mountain Rd. NW.