Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court employee tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 24, 2020 08:39 AM
Created: September 24, 2020 08:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico reported 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. One of those positive cases was an employee at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. 

Officials with the courthouse said the courthouse won't be closing – and they've thoroughly cleaned the area where the infected employee worked. 

The court has made several changes to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including: 

  • Holding the majority of court hearings remotely via video or phone
  • Offering court services online or over the phone
  • Screening all court visitors and staff for possible COVID-19 exposure before entering the courthouse, including mandatory temperature checks
  • Mandating that masks must be worn inside the courthouse and on court property
  • Limiting the number of people allowed inside courtrooms and other gathering spaces, including elevators
  • Implementing telework for staff 

Court officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and decide if any further steps are necessary. 


