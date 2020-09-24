Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 24, 2020 08:39 AM
Created: September 24, 2020 08:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico reported 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. One of those positive cases was an employee at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.
Officials with the courthouse said the courthouse won't be closing – and they've thoroughly cleaned the area where the infected employee worked.
The court has made several changes to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including:
Court officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and decide if any further steps are necessary.
