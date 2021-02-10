Bernalillo County moves into yellow level of restrictions as more counties show COVID-19 improvement

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2021 01:39 PM
Created: February 10, 2021 01:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several counties moved into green and yellow level of restrictions.
The latest map shows that Catron, Harding, Seirra and Union Counties are in green.
Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and Santa Fe County are among the 15 counties in yellow.
Yellow level of restrictions allows for the following:
Fourteen counties remain in red.
Click here to see the state map to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19
