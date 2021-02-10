Bernalillo County moves into yellow level of restrictions as more counties show COVID-19 improvement | KOB 4
Bernalillo County moves into yellow level of restrictions as more counties show COVID-19 improvement

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2021 01:39 PM
Created: February 10, 2021 01:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several counties moved into green and yellow level of restrictions.

The latest map shows that Catron, Harding, Seirra and Union Counties are in green.

Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and Santa Fe County are among the 15 counties in yellow.

Yellow level of restrictions allows for the following:

  • Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Essential retail spaces: 33% of maximum capacity
  • Food and drink establishments: 25% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoors dining; any establishment serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night
  • Close-contact businesses: 25% of maximum capacity or 20 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
  • Outdoor recreational facilities: 25% of maximum capacity (unless required to have less capacity under the state’s COVID-Safe Practices)
  • Close-contact recreational facilities: Remain closed
  • All other businesses: 25% of maximum capacity or 125 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
  • Houses of worship: May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 33% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises
  • Places of lodging: 60% of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 25% of maximum occupancy for all others; 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Mass gatherings limit: 10 persons, 80 vehicles

Fourteen counties remain in red. 

Click here to see the state map to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19


