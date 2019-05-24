Bernalillo County 'Movies in the Park' series to start in June
Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 10:22 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County is prepping for its popular "Movies in the Park" series.
Every week, the county will show a family-friendly movie at one of its parks.
The free events will run from June through August.
Here's a look at the locations and the movies that will be shown:
- June 1 at Westside Community Center with Hotel Transylvania 3
- June 8 at Paradise Hills Park with A Wrinkle in Time
- June 14 at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center with Bumble Bee
- June 15 at Prado Del Sol (Twin Parks) with Ralph Breaks the Internet
- June 22 at Los Vecinos Community Center with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- June 29 at Tom Tenorio Park with Avengers Infinity War
- July 6 at Mariposa Park with Mary Poppins Returns
- July 13 at Matthew Meadows Park with Sherlock Gnomes
- July 20 at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center with Antman and the Wasp
- July 27 at Vista Grande Community Center with Christopher Robin
- Aug. 10 at Jerry Cline Park with Incredibles 2
