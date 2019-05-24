Bernalillo County 'Movies in the Park' series to start in June | KOB 4
Bernalillo County 'Movies in the Park' series to start in June

Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 10:22 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County is prepping for its popular "Movies in the Park" series.

Every week, the county will show a family-friendly movie at one of its parks.

The free events will run from June through August. 

Here's a look at the locations and the movies that will be shown:

  • June 1 at Westside Community Center with Hotel Transylvania 3
  • June 8 at Paradise Hills Park with A Wrinkle in Time
  • June 14 at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center with Bumble Bee
  • June 15 at Prado Del Sol (Twin Parks) with Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • June 22 at Los Vecinos Community Center with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 
  • June 29 at Tom Tenorio Park with Avengers Infinity War
  • July 6 at Mariposa Park with Mary Poppins Returns
  • July 13 at Matthew Meadows Park with Sherlock Gnomes
  • July 20 at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center with Antman and the Wasp
  • July 27 at Vista Grande Community Center with Christopher Robin
  • Aug. 10 at Jerry Cline Park with Incredibles 2

Click here for more information.

