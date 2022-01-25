Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits | KOB 4
Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2022 03:46 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County has received about 30,000 iHeath at-home rapid test kits from the New Mexico Department of Health.

Officials said those test kits are meant for people within county zip codes that have the highest positivity rates and are at higher vulnerability. Those zip codes are 87105, 87108, 87102, 87121, 87123, and 87104.

Test kit distribution will begin Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the following locations:

Los Padillas Community Center
2117 Los Padillas Rd SW, 87105
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View Community Center
201 Prosperity Ave SE, 87105
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center
2008 Larrazolo Rd SW, 87105
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westside Community Center
1250 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Pajarito Mesa Community Building
9550 Pajarito Rd SW, 87121
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Gutierrez-Hubbell House
6029 Isleta Blvd SW 87105
M – F, 10 a.m. – noon 

Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services
5901 Zuni SE, 87108
M – F, 1 – 7 p.m.

Bernalillo County Department of Housing
Bernalillo County Midtown Public Health Office
2400 Wellesley Dr NE, 87107
M – F, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Other locations where test kits may be picked up are:

  1. Casa del Rey, 2500 Corona Dr NW, 87120, (505) 342-2272
  2. Casa de Salud, 1608 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105, (505) 907-8311
  3. Rio Bravo Senior Center, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105, (505) 873-6647

Organizations requesting test kits for their employees/organizations can click here and fill out the form. Following the form submission, someone with the county will be in contact to coordinate the dissemination of kits.


