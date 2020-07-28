Bernalillo County offering grants for patios, behavioral health services | KOB 4
Bernalillo County offering grants for patios, behavioral health services

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 28, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: July 28, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is using money from the Cares Act to help businesses.

Starting Tuesday, the county will be accepting applications for patio grants-- up to $10,000. 

The county is also offering $10,000 grants to behavioral health providers. 

"And part of that is increasing access to services. It's also expanding services for new types of needs that have come out of the community," said Charlie Verploegh, assistant director of the Department of Behavioral Health. "We are seeing new needs arise, so we're able to provide new types of services like telehealth, for example."

Officials say they're seeing an increase in people with mental health and substance abuse needs.

"Due to increase stressed related to economic pressure, related to job loss, related to individuals and families becoming sick and ill," Verploegh said.

The county will stop accepting applications for the behavioral health grant Aug. 3.

The patio grants are due by Aug. 4.
 


