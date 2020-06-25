Bernalillo County offering grants to small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is using millions of dollars from the federal government to help local businesses bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

"So what our leadership decided is to take a portion of that money and use it for small business grants," said Mayling Armijo, Economic Development Director for Bernalillo County. "The county recently approved using $5 million from the federal government to give business with 50 or less employees up to $10,000 in grants.