Bernalillo County offering grants to small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is using millions of dollars from the federal government to help local businesses bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
"So what our leadership decided is to take a portion of that money and use it for small business grants," said Mayling Armijo, Economic Development Director for Bernalillo County. "The county recently approved using $5 million from the federal government to give business with 50 or less employees up to $10,000 in grants.
The county says the grants are processed on a first come, first served basis.
They'll also give priority to companies that have not received PPP loans or help from the city.
Officials say they've already used more than half the money.
"On our first day, we had over 130 applications," Armijo said. "That's day one. We're in day four, and we're at 267 applications which equates to a little over two and a half million dollars of the $5 million requested."
The deadline to apply is June 29th.
