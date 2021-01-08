Bernalillo County offering virtual programs for seniors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bernalillo County offering virtual programs for seniors

Joy Wang
Updated: January 08, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is expanding services for senior citizens.

The county wants to help them stay active, social and avoid social isolation.

"Being separated is never easy, and our seniors were already dealing with separation and being kind of segregated from everyone as it is," said Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez, public health specialist for Bernalillo County Senior & Social Services. "COVID made it so much harder they weren't able to go to our centers anymore."

Now, Bernalillo County is hosting programs virtually, like bingo, painting, a comedy workshop and dance classes.

The county is also starting virtual programs for the Spanish-speaking community.

Click here to learn more
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan
New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits