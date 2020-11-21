Bernalillo County offers free genealogy class

“These are things that are so important. It’s your family history, so in terms of studying that, it helps you understand your makeup of maybe some customs, traits, traditions. Things that you've done and you don't understand where did that come from, where did that start?,” she said,

The class is completely online and starts Monday, Nov 23.

People are asked to bring whatever information they have about their family. The class instructor, Genealogist Victoria Sullivan, will tell people where to go from there.

“It's the building blocks, right? So the introduction, knowing 'OK, I've got these pieces' and then it's like what software tools are out there to aid you in your discovery. What tools and resources are available that you can use to build upon your family tree,” Cordova said.

To register for the course, click here.