Bernalillo County offers housing vouchers to homeless families with APS students

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 19, 2020 05:44 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new program offering families with children who attend APS housing vouchers.

Families who are homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to receive a voucher. The voucher can be redeemed from a room at the Ramada in northeast Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Department is paying for up to 10 families to live at the Ramada for up to three months. 

"The reason we paired with the Ramada is because they have the option of Wi-Fi, right? So they can tap into their Chromebooks which is APS-issued and actually work on-site-- whether it’s in the room or potentially have a tutor here in the lobby," said Reina Martinez, special projects coordinator with Bernalillo County.

The project is being paid for with money from a tax increase that was approved by voters in 2014.

“The more time children spend un-housed or in shelters, or in unstable conditions, the likelihood of behavioral health issues increases significantly," said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, Bernalillo County behavioral health director. "And so if we can help by supporting motel vouchers for those families for a period of time for them to find work and find supportive house, we are helping reduce that gap."
 


