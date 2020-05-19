Bernalillo County offers housing vouchers to homeless families with APS students

Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Department is paying for up to 10 families to live at the Ramada for up to three months.

"The reason we paired with the Ramada is because they have the option of Wi-Fi, right? So they can tap into their Chromebooks which is APS-issued and actually work on-site-- whether it’s in the room or potentially have a tutor here in the lobby," said Reina Martinez, special projects coordinator with Bernalillo County.