Bernalillo County offers rent, utility assistance through CARES Act

To receive grant money, people must fill out an application, provide some paperwork like a lease and how much money is owed to the landlord.

“The last three pay stubs if they were working, a requirement is a 2019 tax return. They have to have a letter from their employer if they were working that it is COVID related,” Valdez said.

Landlords also have to fill out an information form.

“If there is no response from the landlord, we are following up with that landlord, emailing and calling them, because we really want to make sure that these tenants are staying in their units,” Valdez said.

“We've had some that just have not responded, we've had some that have said it's too much paperwork. We've tried to make it as simple as possible, so we're having a hard time understanding that ourselves,” Valdez added.

Both the tenant and the landlord must fill out the application for rent assistance, but not for utility assistance.

“You do have to show that the lease is in your name, and the utility is in your name,” Valdez said.

The rent moratorium issued by the State Supreme Court doesn’t mean rent is not owed, but can be owed at a later date due to the pandemic.

“We want to use every penny of that million dollars so if you have a question, if you think you qualify, get on and fill that application out. If you need help with your landlord or your landlord thinks you need help, both of you get on, fill that out, call us, email us. We are happy to help—but let's use that million dollars up for this community,” Valdez said.

Qualifying renters can get up to $5,000. The last day to apply is Dec. 5.

To apply, click here.