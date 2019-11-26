Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues

Kassi Nelson
Updated: November 26, 2019 05:52 PM
Created: November 26, 2019 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County celebrated the opening of a new Crisis Stabilization Unit on Tuesday.
The center, at 5901 Zuni SE, will be used for people who have a behavioral health need, but don’t meet the criteria for hospitalization.
It’s equipped with 16 beds, showers and an open space for people to hang out.
The county anticipates serving 360 people a year at the center.
People will be connected with medical services through UNM Hospital and housing and treatment options.
The center will begin taking patients on Dec. 2. The center will start by accepting referrals from UNM Hospital. Eventually, the center will accept patients who are referred by law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company