Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend

Los Padillas Aquatic Center - 2141 Los Padillas Road SW - (505) 873-1156 - Recreational swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45

Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide - 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW - (505) 898-0956 - Recreation swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45

Rio Grande Indoor Pool - 2312 Arenal Road SW - (505) 314-0169 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45

South Valley Pool and Splash Pad - 3912 Isleta Blvd. SW - (505) 873-6616 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45

The pools will close for the season on Aug. 2, however, the Rio Grande Indoor Pool is open year-round.

