Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend
Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 12:56 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County plans to open its four swimming pools and the Alameda Spray Park this weekend.
Here's a look at the pools hours and locations:
Alameda Spray Park - 9800 Fourth Street NW - (505) 898-1355 - Hours: M – F: 11a.m. – 5:45, Sat/Sun: 11 a.m. – 4:45
Los Padillas Aquatic Center - 2141 Los Padillas Road SW - (505) 873-1156 - Recreational swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45
Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide - 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW - (505) 898-0956 - Recreation swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45
Rio Grande Indoor Pool - 2312 Arenal Road SW - (505) 314-0169 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45
South Valley Pool and Splash Pad - 3912 Isleta Blvd. SW - (505) 873-6616 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45
The pools will close for the season on Aug. 2, however, the Rio Grande Indoor Pool is open year-round.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 23, 2019 12:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved