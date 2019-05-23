Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend | KOB 4
Advertisement

Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend

Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend

Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 12:56 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County plans to open its four swimming pools and the Alameda Spray Park this weekend.

Advertisement

Here's a look at the pools hours and locations: 

Alameda Spray Park - 9800 Fourth Street NW - (505) 898-1355 - Hours: M – F: 11a.m. – 5:45, Sat/Sun: 11 a.m. – 4:45

Los Padillas Aquatic Center - 2141 Los Padillas Road SW - (505) 873-1156 - Recreational swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45

Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide - 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW - (505) 898-0956 - Recreation swim hours: Sun – Sat, Noon – 4:45

Rio Grande Indoor Pool - 2312 Arenal Road SW - (505) 314-0169 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45

South Valley Pool and Splash Pad - 3912 Isleta Blvd. SW - (505) 873-6616 - Recreational swim hours: Sun - Sat, Noon – 4:45

The pools will close for the season on Aug. 2, however, the Rio Grande Indoor Pool is open year-round.

Click here for more information.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 23, 2019 12:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fatal crash forces closure of EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Fatal crash forces closure of EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Brittany Alert issued for missing Taos man
Jose Saiz
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NM land boss wants gender-specific pronouns nixed
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Former nightclub owner sentenced in AR-15 pointing case
Robert Burnham
Advertisement




Fatal crash forces closure of EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Fatal crash forces closure of EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy
Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy
Brittany Alert issued for missing Taos man
Jose Saiz
River festival organizers face opposite water level concerns
River festival organizers face opposite water level concerns
Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend
Bernalillo County pools to open Memorial weekend