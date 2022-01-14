Bernalillo County ransomware attack impacts realtors, housing market

Since the county couldn't record the transfers, this meant extra steps for both the buyers and the sellers. They even had to get “gap” insurance to cover any delays the attack caused.

“Two things need to happen – there are some affidavits that are being completed by buyers and sellers letting them know the situation and what their responsibilities are and lenders need to accept that they will be funding without the deed being recorded until a later date,” Gilbert said.

Finally that ‘later date’ has come. The county announced Friday evening that important departments and offices, like the County Clerk's Office, are back online after days in the dark.

“I kinda feel sorry for the county right now with everything going on, but at some point they will have to record everything that is going on in these past few days,” Gilbert said.

Tom Thorpe, county spokesperson, shared the following statement with KOB 4:

"The clerk’s office is fully restored. Online forms and services are available. And the backlog will be cleared before new applications are added.”

Thorpe added the clerk’s office will be getting to work clearing that backlog this weekend and they are hopeful to be caught up by the beginning of next week.

Now that the county is able to record important documents again, realtors like Gilbert can breathe a sigh of relief.

“I’m really pleased because, initially, we were all up in arms and we haven’t talked to anyone who has had this happen to them. I just think the initial panic of ‘oh my gosh did you hear what happened?’ and ‘what are we going to do?’ and ‘have you seen this before?’ so once we got over that. everybody started working towards those solutions,” Gilbert said.

The following Bernalillo County offices have reopened: