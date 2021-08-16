Bernalillo County reports first West Nile virus detection of 2021

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials announced Monday that the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the year were collected from Bernalillo County.
The mosquitoes were collected during routine mosquito monitoring at various Albuquerque locations.
“Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area," Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City’s Environmental Health Department, said, "so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season.”
Officials advise the following to minimize mosquito bites and prevent exposure to the virus:
Common West Nile virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Anyone with virus symptoms is advised to see their health care provider.
Residents in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County can report mosquito breeding or request mosquito control by calling 311.
