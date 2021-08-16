Bernalillo County reports first West Nile virus detection of 2021 | KOB 4

Bernalillo County reports first West Nile virus detection of 2021

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 16, 2021 11:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials announced Monday that the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the year were collected from Bernalillo County.

The mosquitoes were collected during routine mosquito monitoring at various Albuquerque locations. 

“Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area," Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City’s Environmental Health Department, said, "so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season.”

Officials advise the following to minimize mosquito bites and prevent exposure to the virus:

  • Use insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when outdoors, including repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 for use on skin and permethrin for use on clothing
  • Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs, such as old tires, and regularly change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet water bowls. Make sure rain barrels are tightly screened
  • Prevent flood-irrigation water from standing for more than a few days
  • Keep windows and doors closed if they do not have screens or make sure screens fit tightly and do not have holes

Common West Nile virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Anyone with virus symptoms is advised to see their health care provider. 

Residents in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County can report mosquito breeding or request mosquito control by calling 311.


