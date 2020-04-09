Bernalillo County reports increase in domestic violence calls

From March 16 through March 31, he said there were about 45 calls . Gallegos said to compare these numbers to March of last year would be tough because of our current situation. But the state's stay-at-home order could play a role in an increase in domestic violence calls.

“With people staying at home and really being cooped up and not being able to go out just to have dinners or something like that, the chance or having unrest in the home goes up. It just does. It’s human nature,” Gallegos said.