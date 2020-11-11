Bernalillo County selects company to provide body cameras for deputies

The money will allow the county to outfit 200 deputies with the cameras for five years.

That cost does not include expenses for cell phone providers or new positions that may become necessary.

"The sheriff's office also has identified the need for additional staffing to administer the program and address an increase in IPRA request," Sedillo White said.

The goal, according to Sedill-White, is to get the contract to the county manager by Friday, and then move forward with a purchase order.

However, it could still take time before the cameras are up an running.

"I think everyone is working in good faith to meet that state mandate and doing the best with what we have," said County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty.

The new state law passed requires all law enforcement departments around the state to implement body cameras on officers and deputies.

Pyskoty says with such a high price tag, she'd like the state to provide more funding.

"Because this is a state mandate, I would really like to see the state pitch in some money for this because we're seeing how expensive it really is," she said.