Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office suspends academy classes after detecting 27 COVID cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Preparation for the newest class of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office recruits has been put on hold after multiple COVID cases were reported. A BCSO spokesperson said 27 out of 34 cadets tested positive in the past week, including some training staff.
The training academy was immediately suspended after the first case was identified Nov. 8.
People who were potentially exposed to the virus received a COVID test. Additional positive cases started to roll in shortly afterwards.
According to the state’s rapid response data, BCSO isn’t the only law enforcement entity to be hit with COVID. An Albuquerque police substation and the APD Academy also reported cases.
Representatives from both Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD said they’ve seen an increase in cases.
As for BCSO, officials said they’re taking measures to control the outbreak and will continue taking precautions to limit exposure like wearing masks, testing, and social distancing.
