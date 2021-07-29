BCSO seeks public's help to ID suspect in recent road rage shooting | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: July 29, 2021 04:04 PM
Created: July 29, 2021 03:54 PM

Albuquerque, N.M. – The Bernaillo County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is seeking information related to a possible road rage incident July 23. 

Deputies were dispatched to Eastbound Paseo Del Norte at Second Street to address an incident that occurred at around 11:33 a.m. where shots were fired.

Witnesses stated the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a silver (or like color) Mercedes or similar type vehicle.

If you have any information or witnessed this incident, please contact Detective Garcia at 505-263-0881 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov. 


