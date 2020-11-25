Bernalillo County signs contract to provide BCSO with body cameras

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 25, 2020 02:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The county manager signed a contract to provide body cameras for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
The county is partnering with Utility Incorporated for the body cameras, rear vehicle HD cameras, and communication hubs for BCSO.
The nearly $3.8 million purchase will provide for 363 body cameras and 148 vehicle cameras.
“This is a historic step for Bernalillo County and the protection of our deputies and the citizens of the county,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “The county is fulfilling the state legal requirement of body-worn cameras while ensuring that interactions between law enforcement staff and those they contact are recorded for the protection of all.”
The county says delivery and installation will begin Dec. 7.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company