Bernalillo County signs contract to provide BCSO with body cameras | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bernalillo County signs contract to provide BCSO with body cameras

Bernalillo County signs contract to provide BCSO with body cameras

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 25, 2020 02:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The county manager signed a contract to provide body cameras for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

The county is partnering with Utility Incorporated for the body cameras, rear vehicle HD cameras, and communication hubs for BCSO.

The nearly $3.8 million purchase will provide for 363 body cameras and 148 vehicle cameras.

“This is a historic step for Bernalillo County and the protection of our deputies and the citizens of the county,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “The county is fulfilling the state legal requirement of body-worn cameras while ensuring that interactions between law enforcement staff and those they contact are recorded for the protection of all.”

The county says delivery and installation will begin Dec. 7.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar