Bernalillo County unanimously approves resolution to strengthen non-discrimination policies

Carolina Zavale's family owned Taqueria Mexico. The restaurant has been vandalized multiple times and has been left racist, threatening notes.

'It scares our customers and our employees too," Zavale said.

She says that this policy update will help.

"Now people can feel more comfortable reporting crimes," she said. "And even if you are an immigrant, you feel like you can report it, you don't feel so scared that they are going to deport you."

This group wants to make sure sensitive information, like one's birthplace or home address, can't be used to target people who don't have legal status.

The provisions also have to do with banning the use of county resources, like technology and staff, to enforce federal immigration law. They also want to ensure that ICE agents have a judicial warrant to enter non-public county property.

"This would have a great impact in communities of color, immigrant communities, undocumented communities that are living in Bernalillo County," said Marian Méndez-Cera, a civil rights and workers justice organizer at El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos.

The New Mexico GOP Chairman Steven Pearce issued a statement in response to the policy update:

"Just yesterday the DEA agent in charge of New Mexico spoke to the Albuquerque Journal and made it clear that New Mexico is "ground zero" for drug smuggling. Not only is drug smuggling a concern but we also have a humanitarian crisis to include human and sex trafficking. New Mexicans in the southern part of the state are in constant fear for their safety and well being of their families. Demonizing law enforcement agents to include those from ICE is not helpful in digging Bernalillo County out of the bottom of some of the nation's worst crime statistics."

This news release from Bernalillo County has more information about the resolution.