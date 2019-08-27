Bernalillo County uses technology to fight opioid addiction

“We have launched a harm reduction model that helps us go out in the community and pick up needles and engage with clients in that space as well as connect them with resources,” Chavez Sanchez said.

Shaves said she is open to new ideas, like others coming out of Ohio. They have also created a high-tech mattress that soothes newborns addicted to opioids. It regulates their breathing and heartbeats. And smart buttons installed in homes could alert help during an opioid overdose.

“There’s no need for any community to reinvent the wheel,” Chavez Sanchez said. “I think we can beg, borrow, steal from different communities across the country.”