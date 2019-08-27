Bernalillo County uses technology to fight opioid addiction | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bernalillo County uses technology to fight opioid addiction

Kassi Nelson
August 27, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An app developed out of University Hospitals in Ohio helps determine if a patient should get opioids and if they are likely to become addicted. It has already kept more than 12,000 opioid pills out of their communities.

Advertisement

The Interim Director for Bernalillo County Health and Human Services Margarita Chavez Sanchez said they serve dozens of people fighting opioid addictions every day.

She said they use technology of their own. Earlier this month they rolled out an app to help track needles.

“We have launched a harm reduction model that helps us go out in the community and pick up needles and engage with clients in that space as well as connect them with resources,” Chavez Sanchez said.

Shaves said she is open to new ideas, like others coming out of Ohio. They have also created a high-tech mattress that soothes newborns addicted to opioids. It regulates their breathing and heartbeats. And smart buttons installed in homes could alert help during an opioid overdose.

“There’s no need for any community to reinvent the wheel,” Chavez Sanchez said. “I think we can beg, borrow, steal from different communities across the country.”

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: August 27, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: August 27, 2019 06:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Roswell could soon be home to tiny home village
Roswell could soon be home to tiny home village
Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Man accused of killing Marine will remain in jail pending trial
Man accused of killing Marine will remain in jail pending trial
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
'Coward': Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
'Coward': Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court