Bernalillo County uses technology to fight opioid addiction
Kassi Nelson
August 27, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An app developed out of University Hospitals in Ohio helps determine if a patient should get opioids and if they are likely to become addicted. It has already kept more than 12,000 opioid pills out of their communities.
The Interim Director for Bernalillo County Health and Human Services Margarita Chavez Sanchez said they serve dozens of people fighting opioid addictions every day.
She said they use technology of their own. Earlier this month they rolled out an app to help track needles.
“We have launched a harm reduction model that helps us go out in the community and pick up needles and engage with clients in that space as well as connect them with resources,” Chavez Sanchez said.
Shaves said she is open to new ideas, like others coming out of Ohio. They have also created a high-tech mattress that soothes newborns addicted to opioids. It regulates their breathing and heartbeats. And smart buttons installed in homes could alert help during an opioid overdose.
“There’s no need for any community to reinvent the wheel,” Chavez Sanchez said. “I think we can beg, borrow, steal from different communities across the country.”
