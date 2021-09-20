CABQ, Bernalillo County will not require employees to get COVID vaccine

Bernalillo County said they weighed the pros and cons of enforcing a vaccine mandate, and one of the biggest cons was a large group of retirement eligible workers who don't want the vaccine.

“Some of those folks did make the county management aware that if a vaccine were to become a requirement to work for the county, some of those folks would consider retiring sooner than later,” said Tia Bland, communications director with Bernalillo County.

Bland said a lot of those folks work in the already strained public safety department, so instead of a mandate, they are taking other steps.

“There were a few things that had to be considered and one of the things the county manager took into consideration is whether or not current COVID safe practices and procedures seem to be working and in this case they feel like they are.”

Those COVID safe practices include mandatory masks inside – staggered work schedules – and holding virtual meetings as much as possible. But Bland adds these requirements could change as quickly as the pandemic has.

“If the situation were to become worse, the county manager has the authority to require employee vaccinations if she believes it has become necessary,” aid Bland.

But for now the county is highly encouraging their staff to get vaccinated and the city says they are in the same boat.

A spokesperson with the City of Albuquerque, said in a statement:

"The mandates take into account the reality that municipalities depend on adequate staffing to provide critical services. We're grateful the majority in our community and workforce have stepped up to get vaccinated and will continue to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the shot."

Both the city and county aren't requiring vaccines for their employees, but they are rewarding those who do get the shot with extra vacation days.