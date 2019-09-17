Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
September 17, 2019 09:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State health officials say a 72-year-old Bernalillo County woman has died from West Nile virus.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, this is one of four West Nile cases in Bernalillo County this year.
West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are neither vaccines nor medications to prevent or treat West Nile virus.
“This has been a particularly intense year for mosquito activity,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department. “There are still record numbers of mosquitoes in the area, and precautions to reduce risk are strongly advised.”
The woman's name has not been released.
