Bernalillo County's COVID-19 positivity rate drops

Tessa Mentus
Updated: January 05, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: January 05, 2021 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is encouraged by the latest COVID-19 data, which shows a declining positivity rate.
Bernalillo County's positivity rate is 7.7%, a drop of nearly 4% from the previous week.
The county will need to get to a 5% positivity rate before it can move into the "yellow" phase of reopenings.
Keller believes the city could be in the "yellow" as early as March. Previously, he estimated August or May.
Case numbers is the other piece of gating criteria the state uses to determine what phase of the reopening plan a county is in.
Bernalillo is still above 40 cases for every 100,000 people. The goal is 8 for every 100,000 people.
However, counties only need to meet either the positivity rate or case count criteria to move into the "yellow" phase.
While Keller said he is hopeful about the future, he is concerned about a potential spike following the holidays.
"I think these numbers, we expect them to actually go in the wrong direction for a couple of weeks in January, and then in February we can really get a trend without major holidays interfering with these numbers," Keller said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company