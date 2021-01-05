Bernalillo County's COVID-19 positivity rate drops

Case numbers is the other piece of gating criteria the state uses to determine what phase of the reopening plan a county is in.

Bernalillo is still above 40 cases for every 100,000 people. The goal is 8 for every 100,000 people.

However, counties only need to meet either the positivity rate or case count criteria to move into the "yellow" phase.

While Keller said he is hopeful about the future, he is concerned about a potential spike following the holidays.

"I think these numbers, we expect them to actually go in the wrong direction for a couple of weeks in January, and then in February we can really get a trend without major holidays interfering with these numbers," Keller said.