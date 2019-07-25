Bernalillo County's new downtown HQ begins to take shape
July 25, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Big changes are happening in downtown Albuquerque. Bernalillo County is transforming a giant vacant building into its new county headquarters.
Bernalillo County posted video on Facebook which shows construction crews tearing apart sections of the old PNM building at Alvarado Square.
The area will eventually become the site of the new county commission chambers. It will include room for 200 people and community meeting space.
The adjacent eight-story building will house various county departments and hundreds of county employees.
The new headquarters will bring county employees and departments from six county buildings into one.
To cover the cost, the county is using $37 million from gross receipt tax bonds, another $5 million from general obligation bonds and $10.9 million from the county's general obligation budget.
The county has a targeted completion date of Feb. 2021.
