Bernalillo DA spokesman fired after domestic violence call

The Associated Press
Created: May 01, 2020 10:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The spokesman for Bernalillo County District Attorney has been fired in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

Second Judicial District Attorney Policy and Planning Chief Adolfo Mendez II says Michael Patrick was terminated after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence at his Albuquerque home.

Police lapel footage from April 14 show officers interviewing his wife, who says the 50-year-old Patrick pushed her into a closet following an argument over credit card expenses.

A criminal complaint says an agent from Discover Card heard Patrick’s wife say Patrick hit her before the call disconnected.

Court records do not list an attorney for Patrick. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

