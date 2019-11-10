Bernalillo Middle and Elementary School on two hour delay following bomb threat

Justine Lopez
Created: November 10, 2019 10:28 PM
BERNALILLO, N.M. - Bernalillo school district officials announced that Bernalillo Elementary and Middle School will be on a two hour delay Monday morning.
The delay is a result of a bomb threat that was made on Snapchat.
Bernalillo Middle School will be on a two hour delay tomorrow due to a snap chat bomb threat. We continue to take threats seriously and will identify the individuals responsible. BES will be one a two hour delay as well as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/rAl6yfckDX
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company