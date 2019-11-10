Bernalillo Middle and Elementary School on two hour delay following bomb threat | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Created: November 10, 2019 10:28 PM

BERNALILLO, N.M. - Bernalillo school district officials announced that Bernalillo Elementary and Middle School will be on a two hour delay Monday morning.

The delay is a result of a bomb threat that was made on Snapchat.

— Bernalillo Public Schools (@bernalillops) November 11, 2019


