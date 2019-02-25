Bernalillo river walk project approved to move forward

Many people who live on that side of the river live there because it's a rural community. They're worried about traffic, wildlife, and storm drainage.

A conceptual site plan was already submitted, that features commercial development and affordable housing options.

Many residents were concerned that studies have not been completed on growth in that area.

The developer says that step will come after this approval.

A site plan will still have to go through the Planning and Zoning Committee and be approved by the council.