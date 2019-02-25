Bernalillo river walk project approved to move forward | KOB 4
Bernalillo river walk project approved to move forward

Brittany Costello
February 25, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday night the Bernalillo Town Council unanimously voted to move forward with a river walk project along the Bosque.

The council approved a rezoning change to the area near the river south of 550, off of Sheriff's Posse Rd.  

There's been so much opposition that the town council had to move the meeting to a recreation center. 

Many people who live on that side of the river live there because it's a rural community. They're worried about traffic, wildlife, and storm drainage. 

A conceptual site plan was already submitted, that features commercial development and affordable housing options.

Many residents were concerned that studies have not been completed on growth in that area.

The developer says that step will come after this approval.

A site plan will still have to go through the Planning and Zoning Committee and be approved by the council. 

