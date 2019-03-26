BernCo Commissioners unanimously approve $45 million contract for new headquarters | KOB 4
BernCo Commissioners unanimously approve $45 million contract for new headquarters

Joy Wang
March 26, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday Bernalillo County Commissioners unanimously approved a $45 million contract to transform a vacant downtown building into a new county headquarters.

"It's a difficult decision, this is a lot of money, and we know that we are asking taxpayers for a lot of money," said County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins. She says a lot of the cost will be offset by selling the buildings they're not using. They will be consolidating six Bernalillo County buildings into one.

Michael Clement opened up a coffee shop downtown a few months ago and he's looking forward to seeing the new Bernalillo County building filled with hundreds of new potential customers.

"The people and employees working will revitalize the area surrounding neighborhoods and provide many new customers to small business," said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas.

Commissioners also voted to have two people from the county sit on a board to oversee the project and make sure the renovations are successful.

Joy Wang


Updated: March 26, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: March 26, 2019 09:49 PM

