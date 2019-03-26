BernCo Commissioners unanimously approve $45 million contract for new headquarters

"It's a difficult decision, this is a lot of money, and we know that we are asking taxpayers for a lot of money," said County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins. She says a lot of the cost will be offset by selling the buildings they're not using. They will be consolidating six Bernalillo County buildings into one.

Michael Clement opened up a coffee shop downtown a few months ago and he's looking forward to seeing the new Bernalillo County building filled with hundreds of new potential customers.