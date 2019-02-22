BernCo Sheriff addresses 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' questions | KOB 4
BernCo Sheriff addresses 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' questions

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 01:10 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is speaking out amid a flurry of counties across the state being declared as "Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties." 

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released the following statement Friday.

"I have been asked my opinion on Second Amendment sanctuary counties. As the Sheriff of the most populated county in New Mexico, I confidently support a Second Amendment sanctuary county; ultimately, the decision should be made by the Bernalillo County Commission. As your Sheriff, I believe there are enough laws on the books to effectively deal with the unlawful possession and use of firearms by any kind of perpetrator. I will back any legislation that mandates a consistent, swift and appropriate penalty for any illegal possession or use of a gun. I do not support, aid nor condone any effort or legislation that will infringe upon the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms."

- Sheriff Manual Gonzales III

More than a dozen counties across New Mexico have taken action to express a position on proposed gun laws in the Roundhouse.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 22, 2019 01:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

